Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,436 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $65,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. 19,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

