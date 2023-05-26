Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,555 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $74,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

