Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,886 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $53,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,216,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 91,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.92. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

