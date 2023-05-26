SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 3.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.63. 3,302,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,952,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,733 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after acquiring an additional 835,305 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

