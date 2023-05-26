Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,840 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

