Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 82,030 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

