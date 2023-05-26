Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,502,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,875,000 after buying an additional 537,511 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.