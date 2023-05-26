Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,793,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $118.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

