Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

