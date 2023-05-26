Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 651.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOK opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.