Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 24,015 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Infosys by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.66 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.