Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,092 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

