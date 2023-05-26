ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the April 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of SHASF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. ShaMaran Petroleum has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.09.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

