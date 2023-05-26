ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the April 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of SHASF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. ShaMaran Petroleum has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.09.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.