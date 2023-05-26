Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 333.3%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JEQ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
