Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 333.3%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

