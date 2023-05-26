Short Interest in App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Decreases By 90.5%

App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

App Swarm Price Performance

App Swarm stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,825. App Swarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

App Swarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Inc is engaged in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

