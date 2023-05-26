Short Interest in App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Decreases By 90.5%

App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
App Swarm Price Performance
App Swarm stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,825. App Swarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
App Swarm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on App Swarm (SWRM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for App Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for App Swarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.