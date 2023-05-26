Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Grows By 214.7%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of APM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 7,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,597. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.