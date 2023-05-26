Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Decreases By 84.0%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APXI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

