Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 33.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 7,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

