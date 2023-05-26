Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Increases By 173.1%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the April 30th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 93,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,540. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
