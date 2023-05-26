Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 587.8%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 587.8% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.25 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.