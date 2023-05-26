Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 587.8%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 587.8% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.25 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
