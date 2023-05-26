Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Decreases By 66.7%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU remained flat at $10.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.01.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the first quarter valued at $10,560,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,424,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.