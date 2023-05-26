Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Expands By 100.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.