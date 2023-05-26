Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Declines By 46.6%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $2,043,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 9,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

