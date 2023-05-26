Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 100.0%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLP Trading Down 0.8 %

CLPHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 94,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.13.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.1442 dividend. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

