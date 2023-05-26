Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases By 100.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.6156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $19.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.02%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.