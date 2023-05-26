Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Decreases By 44.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 0.3 %

GVDNY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.8962 dividend. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

