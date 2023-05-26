Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Expands By 100.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

Shares of GBLBY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

