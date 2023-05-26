Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 47.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

