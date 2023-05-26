Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Drops By 47.1%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 29,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

