Short Interest in Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Decreases By 98.8%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Monitronics International Stock Down 90.0 %

OTCMKTS SCTY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213. Monitronics International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Monitronics International Company Profile

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

