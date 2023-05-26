Short Interest in MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Decreases By 58.2%

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MultiChoice Group Price Performance

Shares of MCHOY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. MultiChoice Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MultiChoice Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

MultiChoice Group Company Profile

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

