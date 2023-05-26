Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Grows By 3,400.0%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWPHF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

