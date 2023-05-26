Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Expands By 680.0%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAZRF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAZRF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.