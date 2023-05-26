Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Grows By 1,408.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,408.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SVFD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

About Save Foods

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

