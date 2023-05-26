Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 71.1%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

