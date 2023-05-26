Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Rises By 81.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sodexo Price Performance
SDXOF stock remained flat at $107.40 during midday trading on Friday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.
About Sodexo
