Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Rises By 380.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

