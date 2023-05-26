Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Rises By 380.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.11.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.