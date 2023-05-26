Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 56.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 21,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Swiss Re Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

