Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Drops By 75.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 6.8 %

TBTC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

