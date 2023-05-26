Short Interest in Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Expands By 100.0%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Tharisa stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Friday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

