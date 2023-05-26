Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Decreases By 85.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMRAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tomra Systems ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 2,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

About Tomra Systems ASA

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

