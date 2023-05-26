Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Decreases By 61.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock remained flat at $25.01 during trading hours on Friday. 39,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

