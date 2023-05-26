Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Drops By 52.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 193,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,266. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
