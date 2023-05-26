Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,744. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

