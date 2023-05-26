Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Signify Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Signify has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $20.69.

Signify Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

