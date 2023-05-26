Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 350,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,220,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $537.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
