Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 350,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,220,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $537.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

