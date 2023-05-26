SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $108.25 during trading on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. SimCorp A/S has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $108.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske lowered SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

