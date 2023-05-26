Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

