Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.88. 1,093,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The stock has a market cap of $405.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

