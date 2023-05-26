Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.65. 341,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

